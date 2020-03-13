Postponed events, closings announced in the wake of coronavirus outbreak

Scheduled meetings and events across Erie County have been canceled or postponed out of an abundance of caution related to concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19.

Attempts to bolster social distancing have upended business hours for municipal senior centers and forced ice arenas to close their doors, possibly for at least the duration of the pandemic, which has yet to officially strike Erie County.

Here are some of the municipal operations and events affected:

Erie County Commissioner of Personnel Timothy Hogues announced Friday that all county civil service exams scheduled to take place March 14 and March 28 have been canceled.

The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce canceled its second annual Kids & Families event set for April 4 in the West Seneca Community Center & Library.

In Buffalo, Masten District Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo canceled a Masten District community breakfast set for Saturday.

The Buffalo and WNY Job Fair for Diversity set for Saturday at Nichols School has been postponed.

The Orchard Park Chamber of Health, Fitness & Business Expo scheduled for March 21 at the Orchard Park Community Activity Center has been postponed.

In the City of Tonawanda, several schedule changes have been made out of concern about COVID-19, including closing City Hall on Niagara Street at 4:30 p.m. each day.

The Tonawanda Senior Citizen Center has been closed until further notice.

Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis announced that any event set to be held in Niawanda Park Pavilion at Niawanda Park that planned to host more than 75 people will be canceled and the rental fees will be refunded. Events with fewer than 75 people will require a waiver stating that fewer than 75 people will attend. Waivers are available at the Parks Office, 150 Fillmore St.

The Town of Hamburg Planning Board meeting scheduled for the week of March 16 has been postponed.

Hockey games and tournaments scheduled at the Hamburg Ice Arena have been canceled.

Hamburg Town Court sessions scheduled for March 23 and March 30 have been canceled and court hours will be amended to begin at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. to limit staff interaction with the public.