Kentucky Derby trail still open for business

With most of the sports world paralyzed by the coronavirus outbreak, thoroughbred racing’s Kentucky Derby trail is still open for business.

Two races with Derby point implications are scheduled this weekend, including the $1 million Grade 2 Rebel Stakes ono Saturday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. The race at 1 1/16-miles will be contested without any fans or owners in the grandstand.

The other is the $250,000 Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park in Florence, Ky. The track has announced the remainder of the winter/spring meet will be conducted without spectators.

Last year, the Rebel was split into two divisions; this year a field of eight will challenge for valuable Derby points. The top four finishers will earn 50-20-10-5 points, respectively, with the winner a lock for a gate in the first leg of racing’s Triple Crown.

The biggest name entered is Nadal (5-2) the Grade 2 San Vicente winner who ships in from Santa Anita for trainer Bob Baffert. The Hall of Fame trainer has had much success in the Rebel, winning it a record six times.

The Rebel can be seen on Fox Sports Saturday at the Races on FS2 from 3 to 7 p.m. EDT.

As the Derby field continues to take shape, Churchill Downs said it is still moving forward with plans for the Kentucky Derby. "With the event still seven weeks away, a decision will be made closer to that date, with respect to postponing the event until later in the year, using the most recent information while working with and seeking guidance from public health experts and authorities,” Churchill Downs said in a statement.

Rebel Stakes – (Race 10 – Oaklawn Park, 1 1/16-miles, post time: 6:23 p.m. EDT)

Here’s a look at the entries for the Rebel Stakes (post position, horse, trainer, jockey, ML odds in parenthesis):

1 – Nadal (Baffert, Rosario, 5-2). Currently sitting at the No. 4 spot on the NTRA Top 10 poll for 3-year-old colts without a Derby point earned to date. His impressive showing in the San Vicente opened a lot of eyes. Is lightly raced and would be looking to follow the footsteps of Justify as he was unraced at age 2. The son of Blame out of a Pulpit mare will run without blinkers for the first time, an equipment change move that his trainer wins with 28 percent of the time. The one to beat.

2 – Excession (Asmussen, Baze, 30-1). Union Rags colt trained by Steve Asmussen looks to have stamina, but has won only once in eight career starts. Asmussen’s No. 1 call, Ricardo Santana Jr., hops off to ride the local prep winner so Tyler Baze will be in the irons for the Hall of Fame trainer. He didn’t fire in either of the two Derby preps at the Fair Grounds and would be a surprise if he did here. Hard pass.

3 – Basin (Asmussen, Castellano, 3-1). Off since last summer at Saratoga where he won the Grade 1 Hopeful for Asmussen. Liam’s Map colt Seems like an awful tough spot, but connections have Derby dreams. His 2-year-old figures are good enough to win, but waiting one out is the prudent thing to do.

4 – Silver Prospector (Asmussen, Santana Jr., 7-2). With three Asmussen horses in the race, this one gets his first call jockey and bettors should take note. This one’s been high on my Derby poll list with wins in the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill and the Southwest to earn valuable Derby points. He is at No. 6 in the weekly poll. With 21 points already in the bag, he will almost be assured a spot in Louisville if he hits the board here. Dangerous.

5 – No Parole (Amoss, Talamo, 8-1). Louisiana-bred son of Violence steps up in class looking for a fourth consecutive victory. Won a nongraded stakes around the bullring at Delta Downs. Tom Amoss would love to get back to Churchill Downs after his attempt two years ago with Lone Sailor and last year’s Oaks win with Serengeti Empress. Good trainer who wins 27% of the time when shipping in. Intriguing.

6 – Three Technique (Englehart, Saez, 7-2). Never been out of the exacta in five career races, but this is a big step up in class. Finished second in a ho-hum Smarty Jones, in which no horse has returned to make any waves. Monster work Feb. 29 shows he’s fit and ready to go. First-time rider in Saez who takes over for Jose Ortiz, who isn’t going to be at Oaklawn this weekend. On the fence.

7 – Coach Bahe (Bauer, Sanjur, 30-1). Longshot son of Take Charge Indy on first time Lasix for Fair Grounds shipper. Broke his maiden last out on the Louisiana slop and moves up into deeper waters Saturday. Would be an upset of major proportions if he won. No thanks.

8 – American Theorem (Papaprodromou, Pereira, 6-1). The son of American Pharoah, who won the 2015 Rebel, finished second in the Grade 2 race named for his sire at Santa Anita. Comes in off a long layoff since last September to make his 2020 debut. Has the breeding to compete, but would be a big ask off the long layoff.

Post Time Outlook: 1 – Silver Prospector, 2 – Nadal, 3 – No Parole; 4 – Three Technique

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.