PIEKARSKI - Matthew J., Jr. Of Lackawanna, NY, died suddenly March 11, 2020. Dearest father of Alexandra Piekarski; son of Matthew and the late Margaret (nee Orlando) Piekarski; brother of Ann Marie (Michael) Wright; uncle of Lily, Laura and Samuel. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Friday, March 13, 6-8 PM. Chapel Service to follow at 8 PM.