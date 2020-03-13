Person who worked in Buffalo News building tests negative for COVID-19

A person who worked in The Buffalo News building tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, Erie County officials told The News Friday.

The individual was tested after exhibiting flu-like symptoms and had recently been outside the country.

The person was in close contact with a small number of people in The News’ production building, and those workers were informed and sent home until results of the test became available.

The News contacted the Erie County Health Department on Thursday after learning of the person's flu-like symptoms. The health department arranged to have the person tested immediately.