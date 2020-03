PARLATO, Frank R.

PARLATO - Frank R. Born January 17, 1926. Passed March 7, 2020. Cherished husband of the late Lillian (ne;e D'Agostino); loving father of Frank Parlato, Mary (Michael) Sandone, James (Laura) Parlato, and Lillian Boncore; beloved grandpa of nine grandchildren. Services were held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please share condolences at jerfh.com