PAPAIZ, Pamela J. (Augenbaugh)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 11, 2020. Beloved wife of John O. Papaiz; loving daugher of Judith (John) Lincoln and the late Paul Augenbaugh; dear sister of Deborah (Bill) Burgard; sister-in-law of Rosalie (Jamie) Martin; cheirhsed aunt of Nicholas (Ally) Augenbaugh, Mitchell Brinkley and Mia Martin; adored mom of Taco. Pamela was a US Coast Guard veteran.