Nichols, Elmwood Franklin among first schools to close amid COVID-19 concerns

Nichols School and Elmwood Franklin School will be closing next week and will remain closed until April 13, parents of students there were told Friday.

"Due to concerns around the evolving COVID-19 situation, Nichols School will close after school today until April 13. Please see your email for more information," read a text message sent to parents of Nichols students.

Nichols officials said a distance learning plan was being developed.

Elmwood Franklin officials told parents that the school would be closed Monday and Tuesday to students and the school would begin distance learning on Wednesday.

Both schools indicated they would reopen their doors on April 13 after spring break.

Public schools in the region remained open as of Friday but many districts sent students home with their books, laptops and assignment in case a decision was made to close.