Need respite from coronavirus fears? Take a walk in the park

For those seeking respite from the anxiety of coronavirus fears, Buffalo's Olmsted Parks Conservancy is suggesting a walking in one of their parks.

They're all still open and they're an easy place to be social while practicing social distancing – strategies that epidemiologists recommend for taking conscious steps to minimize contact between people and reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus.

For those who are healthy, a walk through any one of Buffalo's six Olmsted parks could be beneficial for anyone needing fresh air, a change of scenery, a place to walk their dog or a quiet place to reflect.

"Olmsted designed parks as a place for respite, reflection and daily exercise, and their purpose holds true today," said Stephanie Crockatt, executive director of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, in a statement Friday.

"The parks are open to everyone, and while we advise park users to respect social distancing and personal hygiene, the conservancy reminds you of the value of open greenspace," Crockatt added.