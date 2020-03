MOONEY, Gregory A.

MOONEY - Gregory A. March 11, 2020 of South Buffalo, NY; son of Alberta and the late Tom Mooney; husband of Janice; beloved father of Christopher, John and Katie Mooney; brother of Jeffrey, Dennis (Kathy) and Susan (Chuck); also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME 822-4371.