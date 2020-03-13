MATALONE, Lauretta (Damico)

MATALONE - Lauretta (nee Damico)

March 11, 2020, age 92, beloved wife of the late Dominic V. Matalone; devoted mother of Roseanne (James) Cebulski, Donna (Anthony) Rogala and Joseph (Rosemary) Matalone; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of Michael "Richie" Damico; Lauretta was predeceased by six siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday, from 10AM-12:30PM at (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12:30 PM. Interment will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster, NY. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lauretta's memory to Hearts and Hands, 50 John St., Akron 14001. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.