Local theater companies announce postponements, cancellations

The local theater community has been heavily impacted by the guidelines on COVID-19 announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the Centers for Disease Control.

Some shows have been postponed, while others have had their entire runs canceled. A few are moving forward.

"Indecent" at the Kavinoky Theatre is continuing performances, but is "following the state guidelines and selling at 50% capacity, which is 135 seats."

"The Outsiders" at Theatre of Youth is still opening with its first performance at 2 p.m. March 14 at the Allendale Theatre (203 Allen St.), although it is waiving exchange fees for those wishing to exchange tickets.

"Hand to God" is continuing performances at Road Less Traveled Theater.

Cancellations and postponements

Alleyway Theatre

"Scotch and Madness," remainder of run is canceled.

"The Golden Girls: Lost Episodes Part 2" (at Alleyway Cabaret), all currently scheduled performances are canceled.

Irish Classical Theatre Company

"The Onion Game" performances are cancelled for March 12 to 15. Information on other performances is to come.

New Phoenix Theatre

"Kiss of the Spider Woman" performances for March 13 and 14 are canceled. Other performances will be re-evaluated. Ticket holders will be contacted for exchanges or refunds.

O'Connell & Company

Spring education classes are canceled.

"DIVA by DIVA: A Celebration of Women!," performance on March 18 is postponed and will be rescheduled.

"The Women, A Stage Reading," planned for March 21 is postponed and will be rescheduled.

Patrons who purchased tickets will be contacted via email or phone.

Paul Robeson Theatre

"Dance on Widow's Row," performances are currently "on pause." More information will be announced.

Shea's Performing Arts Center

"Hello, Dolly!" at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Remainder of run is canceled.

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Shea's 710. All performances canceled.

Single tickets for both shows that were purchased through Ticketmaster and the Shea's box office will be automatically refunded. Season ticket holders will receive a credit with the option to apply it to the balance of their 2020-21 season. Those wishing to receive a refund should contact the Shea's box office 847-0850 or email patronservices@sheas.org.

Starring Buffalo

"Evita," April 3 and 4 at Shea's 710 has been postponed and rescheduled for Nov. 6 and 7. A new cast will be announced.

Subversive Theatre

"Eclipsed," performances on March 13, 14 and 15 only are canceled at this point and the theater hopes to "resume performances as soon as possible."