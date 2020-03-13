Lewiston man sentenced to 15 months in prison for cocaine possession

A Lewiston man who pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Prosecutors said 60-year-old Frank Rowles was caught with two digital scales and an unspecified quantity of cocaine after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant Jan. 3, 2019, at his Homestead Place residence.

Rowles pleaded guilty before Vilardo on Oct. 24, 2019.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Niagara County Drug Task Force.