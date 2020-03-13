Letter: Who is questioning Biden’s faculties?

Does everyone remember the concerns and letters questioning the mental stability of Donald Trump? Some were medical professionals offering opinions without testing or clinical diagnosis.

Where’s the concern with Joe Biden’s mental faculties? Perhaps I’m being too harsh. After all Joe did well on Super Thursday. Who doesn’t mix up a wife for a sister during a speech. He’s proudly running for U.S. Senate. That has to create stress where these misuses are easily explainable. Right?

Congrats to the Democratic Party for continuing their hypocrisy. They have castrated the Republicans for being the party of old white men. Their solution is two older white men as candidates. Brilliant.

Robert Delles

Niagara Falls