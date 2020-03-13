Letter: Voters must elect someone else to lead

Do Americans know or acknowledge the extreme importance of the upcoming 2020 election? It is not simply a matter of which party or which candidates we prefer. I truly believe that our country and our democracy are at stake.

Our founders created three distinct arms of our government. Executive, legislative and judicial. Unfortunately, we currently have a president who is mandating his control, his will, over all three. He has the assistance of Attorney General William Barr. This man does not fulfill the function of an AG. He is in fact President Trump’s personal lawyer. We the people are paying him to be Trump’s lawyer.

I am sure that from now until we get to the election it will be one of the worst campaign rivalries we shall witness. Trump will dig up as much dirt as he can to smear his competitor. Unfortunately, civility is a thing of the past. It does not exist.

It is time to elect someone who will bring our nation together and end the bitter division among Americans. The country must heal. “United we stand, divided we fall.” We can and must heal under the right leader. Donald J. Trump is not that man.

God Bless America!

JoAnn Calandra

East Amherst