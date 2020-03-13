Letter: Trump proves unprepared to handle health threat

The coronavirus has vividly demonstrated the lack of presidential leadership and exposed how unprepared this administration is to handle a public health threat.

By not allowing health officials to be open and honest, our supreme commander once again avoids the truth of the situation.

Both Republicans and Democrats must put their differences aside and elect a new leader that puts the American welfare first and the economics of Wall Street down the ladder of priorities.

Please let common sense rule the day.

Joseph Allen

Buffalo