Letter: Pre-spring cleaning creates better spaces

With the bulk of winter behind us and the hopes of better weather ahead I think it is time for us to go outside and take a look around. The debris of winter is everywhere invading lawns, sidewalks, curbs and parks and seriously diminishing appearances in our towns and city.

I would like to encourage all homeowners, businesses and landlords to step outside and take the time to begin cleaning up the messes that winter has left behind. Let’s not wait for special clean up days or city and town crews to take up this task.

If we collectively take some pride in our property, our neighborhoods, our businesses we can positively impact our environment and prove that we care about the quality of life in Western New York. A few minutes of cleaning up can make a big difference especially if we all chip in.

Robert Murphy

Buffalo