Letter: No more joking on visiting technology-driven DMV

The various letters to The Buffalo News about the new Department of Motor Vehicles were amusing. I say that because years ago we put together a comedy show for our church where we made fun out of trying to get a license. Remember going in the information line, then being told to go to another line and then being in the wrong line yada, yada yada?

Well, I had to change my address and I brought my crossword puzzle book and a snack to the West Seneca DMV office to bide the time.

First, I went to the information window where a very nice lady took my license and turned it over, put some sort of white tape on it and told me to write my new address on the back. That was it. Wow! Modern technology.

Done, before I had a chance to begin my crossword puzzle.

It took the joy out of making fun again. Maybe I’ll test Social Security and see if there is a joke somewhere there.

Tony Buttino

Hamburg