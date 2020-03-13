Letter: New York does not need to add another stifling tax

This letter is in response to the Feb. 29 Another Voice by Gary Toth. He calls for a carbon tax on electricity.

In New York State, we already pay the highest electric rates in the nation, with the possible exception of California. A carbon tax will make everything more expensive with no benefit whatsoever. The poor will have to decide whether to keep the lights on or put food on the table.

I’m in favor of “climate change” if it means milder winters and less snow here in the Northeast.

Toth ends with the standard, tired, worn out cliche, It will “…create thousands of well-paying, skilled, green jobs.” Wrong. It will cost jobs as more industries move offshore or go south where taxes are lower, and electricity is cheaper.

Jan Bernas

Tonawanda