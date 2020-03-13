Letter: Effective coaching tactics should not become abusive

“He called us every name, degraded us, criticized our race, appearance and creed.” “Run for two hours straight” while the coach screamed and made sure no one got a drink?

I’d like to see doctors and psychologists weigh in on those “training methods.” I could fill half a page of this newspaper with stories of physical and mental abuse I experienced, witnessed or heard of as a youth.

And what of Phillies manager Ben Chapman screaming racial epithets at Jackie Robinson, or Bobby Knight defecating on a basketball court after a loss? Are they role models? Are they exemplars of the Ideal Man? We should draw the line somewhere and stop idolizing psychopathic behavior, as depicted in movies such as “The Great Santini” and “Whiplash.”

An athlete achieves peak performance when he or she is “in the zone.” You cannot do this when you are tensed up from being screamed at, or physically damaged by deprivation or violent training methods. This is especially true with adolescents, whose bodies and minds are still growing. We become men through self-discipline and standing up to hate and hurtful behavior. Just look at the life of Bruce Lee or Muhammad Ali. Abuse does not equal discipline. Fear does not equal respect. Psychopathology does not equal manliness.

David Group

Buffalo