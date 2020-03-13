Letter: America must get ready to stop coronavirus spread

When comparing isolation images from China to the United States, I question whether we have the discipline to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The images from Washington State are familiar to what nursing homes use to prevent the spread of C. diff. Anyone who has visited a nursing home, you can smell the effects of C. diff.

So how effective is a paper gown, gloves and mask with shoes, hair and the rest of your clothing exposed. China’s images show complete encapsulation of health care workers. The big difference is China staff can decontaminate by removing their Tyvek suits. I imagine United States staff don’t strip down after exposure. Should the Federal Emergency Management Agency be activated during the coronavirus outbreak?

When the working public is put into quarantine, they will experience a significant financial impact. The quarantine on average appears to be two weeks and many families live from check to check. Federal unemployment insurance should be activated and provided for these people.

Peter A. Chiavetta

Brant