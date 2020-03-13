LALKA, AnnaJean (Wachowiak)

Of Hamburg, NY, March 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael Lalka; loving mother of Jason and Matthew Lalka; daughter of the late Arthur and Alice (nee Kazmierczak) Wachowiak; dearest sister of Diane (Earl) Casten and Joseph Wachowiak; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Sunday from 1-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Road) and where prayers will be said Monday morning at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Church. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com