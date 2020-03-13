KRAKOMBERGER, Joan "Joni" (McKnight)

Of the Town of Tonawanda NY, March 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael R. Krakomberger; dear mother of Cindy (Roll) Gangloff and Lori Schiferle; loving grandmother of Connor, Blake, Ava, Matthew and Michael; sister of Mary (Norman) Liberatore, Susan McKnight and the late Carol Hoffman and Barbara (late Tim) Trietley; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday 4-7 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Buffalo Hospice Foundation. Please share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com