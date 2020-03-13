Deaths Death Notices
KOSZUTA, Robert F.
KOSZUTA - Robert F. March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years, to Elaine (nee Chlebowski); devoted father of Jackie (late Edward J. Sandel - Kevin Degnan) Sandel, Debbie (Kevin) Pilley and late Tim Koszuta; loving grandfather of Timothy (Jamie), Kaylee (Fiance;-Tyler Kunkel) and Brandon (Alexis Russell) Sandel, Dylan, Austin and Brianna Pilley; dearest brother of Dorothy Kolis and Daniel (Sylvia) Koszuta. Family present Sunday, 3-7 PM at PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). All invited to assemble at St. Philip the Apostle Church (950 Losson Rd.) Monday, at 10 AM. Share condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook