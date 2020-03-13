KOSZUTA, Robert F.

KOSZUTA - Robert F. March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years, to Elaine (nee Chlebowski); devoted father of Jackie (late Edward J. Sandel - Kevin Degnan) Sandel, Debbie (Kevin) Pilley and late Tim Koszuta; loving grandfather of Timothy (Jamie), Kaylee (Fiance;-Tyler Kunkel) and Brandon (Alexis Russell) Sandel, Dylan, Austin and Brianna Pilley; dearest brother of Dorothy Kolis and Daniel (Sylvia) Koszuta. Family present Sunday, 3-7 PM at PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). All invited to assemble at St. Philip the Apostle Church (950 Losson Rd.) Monday, at 10 AM. Share condolences at www.Pietszak.com