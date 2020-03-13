Home sales were going strong. But now agents brace for coronavirus impact.

It was shaping up to be another strong housing market in Western New York this spring, with low mortgage rates fueling solid sales and rising prices.

That is, until the novel coronavirus and resulting fear struck.

It's still too soon to tell what will happen, but real estate brokers are starting to take precautions like wiping down surfaces and using hand sanitizer. They're anticipating buyers and sellers to follow suit.

And all bets are now off as to what that means for home sales.

"There's no ifs, ands or buts about it," said Jerry Thompson, broker-owner of Century 21 Gold Standard in East Aurora. "It's going to change the way we do business."

It's a huge change in a short time. Until the last two weeks, the economic signs locally showed no reasons for alarm. Instead, they all pointed to more record levels of housing activity.

Consumers were still confident about their own jobs and financial health. Business profits were rising. Interest rates and unemployment remained unusually low. And the nation was still in the midst of an overall economic expansion and an 11-year bull market for stocks.

Now, stock prices have plunged by more than 25%, events are being canceled and a growing number of workers are being told to do their jobs from home. Consumers are rattled, raiding stores for masks and toilet paper.

Locally, there are some positive signs for the housing market.

It's still hard to find a house to buy, with the number of homes for sale at a more than two-decade low. That means well-kept homes in desirable neighborhoods are hard to find. The limited choices have meant heavy competition, driving the prices up even more. Prices have already been rising for four straight years.

And the Federal Reserve's half-point rate cut means mortgage rates are falling fast, making it more affordable for home buyers with the confidence to take advantage of the lowest rates in decades.

In other words, the local housing market's fundamentals are still solid. The question now is whether the coronavirus scare will derail the strongest rally in local housing in decades.

"I highly suspect we will see an impact in the market in the next 60 to 90 days, but it's too new to have shown up already in sales," Thompson said.

That's what other agents are seeing. "I’m actually seeing more buyers eager to purchase," said Dana David, an agent with Howard Hanna Real Estate. "I haven’t seen buyer concern from the stock market turmoil."

"People are still buying homes at record highs," said Joel HusVar of 716 Realty Group. "Just last night I was talking to a banker who told me he couldn’t process refinances fast enough and is working around the clock."

Of course, that doesn't mean agents and their clients aren't being more cautious with hygiene. Agents are carrying hand sanitizer with them, and they're refraining from common social practices.

"I've always been somebody that likes meeting people and talking to people and shaking hands," Thompson said. "It's going to impact how everyone socializes. I got elbow bumps and fist bumps last week at my open house for the first time."

David agreed. "Handshaking is definitely less common," she said. "I think if anything, sellers will be more diligent about wiping down their door handles and their home after showings."

According to a recent survey by the National Association of Realtors, nearly one in four home sellers nationwide are stopping open houses or making changes, such as requiring potential buyers to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, or asking buyers to remove shoes or wear footies.

Yet all of that hasn't stopped the shopping and deal-making. "As of right now, we have not noticed any change in the market," said Renee Moran, owner of Red Door Real Estate WNY in the Elmwood Village, citing multiple offers in recent days on a commercial building and several homes. "The phones are ringing and we are out showing properties."

"People are excited that the rates are down. Some are refinancing, and some are buying," said Susan Lenahan, an agent with M.J. Peterson Corp. "Of course, everyone is a little bit concerned. But is it stopping them? No, not at all."

Lenahan said she doesn't even have time to hold open houses anyway because "my listings have sold so quickly."

But all that could change as soon as this weekend, Thompson suggested, noting that the flurry of closings, event cancellations and other virus news has only hit in the last two days.

"I've been in good and bad markets. I've never seen anything like this in the last couple of days, and it's got to impact how people view open houses," Thompson said. "I just have no idea what I'm going to see Saturday and Sunday, now that everybody has ramped up the concern. Starting next week, you'll see a de-escalation of open houses and even more caution."

Indeed, Hanna agent Vienna Haak said she just had a seller in Arcade who called her Thursday morning and asked her to cancel all showings for the next month, “specifically because of the virus scare.”

Thompson predicted that upscale housing will "get impacted quickly," followed by "a bit of a trickle-down as people lose confidence economically."

"It is something we've been watching closely for the last couple of weeks," Thompson said. "We were hoping and praying it would never show up in Western New York. But with the colleges closing and now the NBA, there's no doubt we are taking it seriously."