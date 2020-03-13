Holiday Valley's Winter Carnival still on this weekend

Holiday Valley Ski Resort in Ellicottville is still holding its Winter Carnival this weekend, though it has modified some plans and canceled some events due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The resort has been consulting with the Cattaraugus County Health Department and has adopted the guidelines for state-run ski resorts – such as Whiteface Mountain – for its annual event, said Jane Eshbaugh, Holiday Valley's director of marketing.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday that the state was banning public gatherings of more than 500 people in response to the rapid spread of the virus.

Eshbaugh said no authority has directed Holiday Valley to close. Ski areas remain open, though some spaces have been modified, including Holliday Valley's lodges.

Capacity of Holiday Valley's indoor facilities will be reduced by 50% and the resort will limit indoor gatherings, the resort posted on its website.

Holiday Valley will also limit how many people are in certain areas at one time. That includes at the outdoor "snow bar," which will see its capacity reduced by half, Eshbaugh said. That features a bar made out of a snow mound and proceeds from beer sales are donated to charity, Eshbaugh added.

Both the Mardi Gras Parade in Ellicottville and the costume parade at the resort have been canceled. The updated schedule of events for Saturday and Sunday can be found here.

The resort has undertaken additional cleaning and disinfecting procedures and will honor requests to cancel ski school, lift ticket or rental reservations, according to its website. Customers who booked lodging and want to change plans will be offered a credit.