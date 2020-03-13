HAGEMEN, Carole A. (Grupka)

March 11, 2020, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of the late Carl Hageman, Jr.; dear mother of Mark (Margaret), Ronald (Mary) Hageman and Cheryl Meyer; grandmother of three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sister of Richard (Joanie) Grupka; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where prayers will be said Monday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church Angola at 10 AM.