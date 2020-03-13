HACKER, David E.

HACKER - David E. 1969-2020. David Eugene Hacker, 51, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. Born in Buffalo, NY on January 25, 1969. He was the son of Kathleen (Farchmin) and the late Lawrence Hacker. On May 28, 1988, he married Jennifer Kessler. They moved from Buffalo, NY to Virginia where they lived for 17 years, then to Texas for a year, moving to Pleasant Prairie in August of 2018. In December 2016, David earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Biology from Virginia Commonwealth University. He was employed by Abbott Labs as a Senior Scientist. In his time employed at Abbott, he made major contributions in pharmaceutical development. He was a sports enthusiast and loved being active, playing golf, basketball, and many other sports. He enjoyed watching sports as well and was an avid Yankees fan. As his kids were growing up, he developed a passion for coaching baseball. In his 22 years as a coach and mentor, he made a significant impact on the lives of hundreds of kids. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, most notably their trip to Europe last year. David's favorite thing to do was spending time with his family, especially his boys and beloved pups. David is survived by his wife, Jennifer Hacker of Pleasant Prairie; two sons, Douglas (Elsie) Hacker of Richmond, Virginia and Andrew Hacker of Pleasant Prairie; his mother, Kathleen Hacker of Brooksville, Florida; brother, Larry (Christine) Hacker of Brooksville, Florida; sister, Mary Kay Hacker of Ashland, Virginia; and cherished nieces and nephews Fawn, Wil, Maya, Greyson, Nick, Max, Delaney and Katie; parents-in-law Dennis and Christine Kessler; sisters-in-law Angela (Steve) Dungar and Danielle (John) Miller; brothers-in-law Joseph (Lisa) Kessler, Matthew (Marie) Kessle, Tom (Michelle) Kessler; and John (Joyce) Kessler; along with many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Virginia.