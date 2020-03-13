Share this article

print logo

Gusts of 50 mph expected in windy Friday in Western New York

A wind advisory is in place throughout Western New York. (Sharon Cantillon/News file photo)
Published |Updated

It will be a windy Friday in Western New York.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and a wind advisory for much of Friday due to winds that could include gusts of up to 50 mph.

The advisory, issued early Friday morning, spans from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday across Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Chautauqua counties.

West winds of 25 to 35 are expected. On a NWS forecast map, Buffalo is expected to get among the strongest wind gusts at 48 mph; Dunkirk is also expected to get 48 mph while Niagara Falls is forecast for 47 mph.

Officials warn that the gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, while tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Forecasters warn those who are driving to take extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

Rains and perhaps a thunderstorm are forecast to accompany the windy weather in the morning hours throughout the region.

Story topics: / /

Keith McSheaKeith McShea– Keith McShea is a staff reporter for The Buffalo News. He is a former deputy sports editor; prior to that, he covered high school sports for The News since his hiring in 1999.

There are no comments - be the first to comment