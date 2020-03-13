GALE-ZILLIOX, Sara Marie

GALE-ZILLIOX - Sara Marie Age 44, passed away on March 11, 2020. Sara was the daughter of the late Linda Lucas Sweeney together with her husband David Sweeney and Mr. Neil Gale and his wife Terri McDonald-Gale; She was the loving mother of Caleb Stafford and Avalynn Bax and the first grandchild of Carol Lucas and the late Thomas W. Lucas; Sara was the sister (sister-in-law) of Katie Root Roberts and her husband Shawn, Brenda Sweeney (Jeffrey) Sandberg and Kristen Sweeney (Robert) Murphy and aunt to Rianne Remmes, Holly Sandberg and Aiden Murphy. Memories of Sara are cherished by her uncle William (Bill) Lucas; her aunt Susan Lucas Derse; nephews and their spouses and children; Thomas and Kerriann Lucas and their children William and Clarissa, Matthew and Lauren Lucas, David and Jennifer Lucas, James and Carrie Derse and their children Lucas and Gideon. She will be lovingly remembered by friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 14th, 11 AM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts) in Tonawanda. The Rev. Jeffrey Sturmer will officiate. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com.