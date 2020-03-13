For canceled Buffalo Home Show, one weekend better than none

The Buffalo Home Show usually packs up on a Sunday after a two-weekend stay in Western New York.

However, due to precautions regarding the novel coronavirus, workers were disassembling displays Friday morning at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center as the showcase ended a few days early. The show went on last week for what was to be the first of two weekends, but concerns led to state and county officials banning large events.

"While of course everyone here is disappointed, everyone understands the importance of taking care of public health and public safety," said show manager Jean Sukys.

"The good news is that many vendors got a ton of leads by taking part in the show last weekend," she said. "Better to have one weekend in than none, we were fortunate to get one weekend in."

Sukys, who works for Cleveland-based Marketplace Events, said 90% to 95% of the vendors in the Buffalo Home Show are local businesses.

Marketplace Events produces 75 home shows across the United States but had to cancel its remaining 14 shows of the spring due to coronavirus concerns. The show was next scheduled to visit Indianapolis and Nashville.

Sukys said that ticketholders can receive a full refund by going to the show's website, or this year's tickets will be able to be used for next year's show. She said people who bought tickets at Tops Markets could receive a full refund at Tops.