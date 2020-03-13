Erie County suspending dining, other senior programs

Erie County Senior Services announced they were suspending several programs:

• Congregate Dining, starting Tuesday. "Site directors will begin contacting regular participants Monday to inquire if they are interested in receiving Home Delivered Meals. Those interested will be contacted by ECSS staff to register them. Any senior who wishes to call directly can call 858-8526 to register. New participants to the Home Delivered Meal Program could begin as soon as Wednesday," the county said in a statement.

• Wellness Programs, starting Monday. "Site directors will begin contacting regular participants to notify them," the county said.

• Home Visits, starting Monday. "Staff will contact those who have appointments scheduled to inform them that appointments will now be via phone or video teleconference," the county said.

Also, protocols for home-delivered meals will be changed. "Contact between delivery personnel and participants will be kept to a six-foot distance. Delivery personnel will contact participants a few minutes before arriving and ask that their door be unlocked if they don’t already have a location where a meal can be set that can be safely accessed by the participant. Delivery personnel and participants will still have a visual contact to ensure the participant is safe. Delivery personnel will have hand sanitizer," the county said.

Effective Wednesday, senior transportation will only provide rides for dialysis patients. All nonessential transportation is canceled. Questions should be directed to 858-RIDE (7433).

The following agencies have already suspended their services, according to the county: