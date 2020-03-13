Duplicate Bridge: March 14, 2020

The Airport Bridge Club has temporarily closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, although no bridge player has shown any sign of illness. The club is scheduled to reopen Monday, March 30.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday, March 15, with a potluck lunch at 12:30 p.m. and a pairs game at 1. There also will be prizes for costumes and Irish trivia. For info, call Sharon Benz at 256-8469 or email sbenz@daemen.edu.

Tournament calendar

2020

Rochester Spring Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29. For info, click this link.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, to Sunday, April 12. For info, click this link.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Strathallan Hotel, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, to Sunday, April 26. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, to Monday, May 25. For info, click this link.

Syracuse Sectional – Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 26, to Sunday, June 28. For info, click this link.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, to Sunday, July 12. For info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12. For info, click this link.

Hamilton Sectional – Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19. Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, to Sunday, Aug. 16. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, to Monday, Sept. 7.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, to Sunday, Sept. 13.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 20.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.

CANCELED: Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 25.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.

2021

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, 2021, to Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to Monday, May 31, 2021.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, 2021, to Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, and Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, to Monday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, and Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, to Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Buffalo Regional – Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Bridge club websites

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson is closing in on a career total of 2,700 master points. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

Duplicate scores

Week of March 2 to March 8

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Elaine Kurasiewicz and Alan Greer, 67.58%; Joanne LaFay and Judi Marshall, 56.94%; B/C: Bill Boardman and Ed Morgan, 51.40%.

Airport Bridge Club Monday afternoon – A: Elaine Kurasiewicz and Alan Greer, 61%; B: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Barbara Libby, 55%; C: Margaret Zhou and Pawan Matta, 50%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 58.63%; Judi Marshall and Allen Beroza, 53.87%; B: Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 52.68%; C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 48.51%; east-west, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 55.95%; B: Dorothy May and John Bava, 55.36%; Barbara Libby and Joanne LaFay, 51.19%; C: Ruth Wurster and Joyce Greenspan, 50.89%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon – A: John Ziemer and Alan Greer, 57.40%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, 55%; B: John Bava and Art Matthies, 53.01%; C: Dorothy and Larry Soong, 52.32%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – A: John Ziemer and Allen Beroza, 58.33%; B: Eleanor Whelan and Walt Olszewski, 56.25%; C: Ruth Wurster and Marilyn Sultz, 50.52%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – A: Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 61.81%; B: Sandi England and Ken Meier, 59.72%; Martha and John Welte, 53.74%; C: Nadine Stein and Mary Terrana, 59.31%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 72.92%; B: Gay Simpson and Paul Zittel, 61.11%; Shirley Cassety and Barbara Libby, 50.69%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 66.10%; Jim McClure and Paul Morgante, 57.90%; B: Doanne Jackson and Marcia Turley, 52.30%; east-west, A/B: Lorey Repicci and Pat Truell, 58.58%; Joel Brownstein and Sol Messinger, 54.08%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – (Tie) Claire Gareleck and Gay Simpson, Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 56.77%; (tie) Donna Steffan and Judy Graf, Carol Bedell and Barbara Landree, 53.13%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, A: Dorothy and Larry Soong, 59.17%; B: Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 58.33%; C: Doanne Jackson and Pamela Murphy, 56.25%; east-west, A: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 71.67%; B: Laurie Foster and Joanne Nover, 55.42%; C: Rose Ann Grimaldi and Henry Porter, 47.08%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A/B: Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 55%; C: Sue Neubecker and Tova Reinhorn, 54%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – A: Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 67.19%; B: Betty Metz and Tova Reinhorn, 55.73%; (tie) Donna Steffan and Paul Morgante, Mike Ryan and Ten-Pao Lee, 52.08%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday afternoon – Martha and John Welte, 63.55%; Judy Graf and Chris Urbanek, 56.25%; Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 53.13%; Mike Ryan and Ten-Pao Lee, 52.08%; Claire Gareleck and Marietta Kalman, 51.56%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Joanne LaFay and Nancy Kessler, 63.19%; Sandi England and Ted May, 55.56%, Pepe Justicia-Linde and Dave Larcom, 51.39%, Pat Rogers and Sandy Murcussen, 50.69%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Dorothy May and Ken Meier, 65.04%; Pat Burns and Jim Gullo, 56.25%; Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 55.79%; Donna Steffan and Saleh Fetouh, 54.63%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Joyce Kindt and Anne O’Connor, 57.4%; Bill Rich and Bob Lederhouse, 56.8%; Pam and Lance Pollock, 53.1%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Ed Harman and Bob Lederhouse.61.09%; Miriam Regnet and Kathy Fenn, 59.25%; Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 52.40%; Walt Olszewski and Jan O’Mara, 52.11%; John and Barbara Scott, 46.85%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Roy Crocker and Kathy Fenn, 58.80%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 57.41%; Sushil and Maria Amlani, 53.24%; Jim and Paula Jones, 52.78%; David and Connie Wilson, 51.85%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – Chuck Heimerl and Paul Morgante, 55.2%; Ron Fill and Mary Banks, 50.8%

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Dick Munschauer and Nick Leibovic, 58.3%; Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 51.4%; east-west, Ruth Jones and Bob Kaiser, 45.3%; David Reeves and Nelson Torre, 40.6%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Jane and Paul Garvey, 60%; Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, 59%; Lisa Cirillo and Elaine Wegrzyn, 47%.

email: danderson@buffnews.com