DESMOND, Maura C.

DESMOND - Maura C. Of Orchard Park, NY, March 8, 2020, during treatment in Roswell Comprehensive Cancer Center. Beloved wife of the late David E. Isbell; loving mother of Julia D. (Kevin) Walsh and Celeste D. Isbell; grandmother "Mimi" of Harper R. and Hailey M. Walsh; sister of Michael (Shari Kamholtz) Desmond, Brenda Desmond, Robert C. (Joan Mahan) Desmond and Stewart E. Desmond; also survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Maura retired as a lawyer in the regional office of the State Department of Environmental Conservation. Prior to her graduation from SUNY Buffalo Law School in 1984, she was an elementary school teacher and Child Services worker for the Erie County Social Services Department. A graduate of Canisius College, she also held a M.Ed. in Elementary Education. The family will receive friends Saturday, 12 - 2 PM and 4 - 6 PM at the F.E.BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker Rd., Orchard Park. Services will be held Sunday, March 15th, at 11 AM, in the former St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, (Marienthal Country Inn), in New Oregon, 5107 Langford Rd., North Collins. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Lawyers for Learning, Inc., at keyre@gmclaw.com. Please share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com