CAVALLARI - Albert J. Passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Elderwood at Amherst. Born in Buffalo on July 3, 1925, he was the son of the late Frank and Adele Esposti Cavallari; He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Yolanne (nee Forcucci) Cavallari, who passed away October 7, 2006 and his siblings Celeste, Anita, Mary, Emma, Henry and Martha; Albert is survived by his children, Donald (Lynn), Robert and Dr. Albert (Amy); grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 12; He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Sunday, March 15th, 1 - 5 PM at PRUDDEN AND KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee Street, Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 16th, at 10 AM, at All Saints RC Parish, 76 Church Street, Lockport. Interment will be in Cold Spring Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 814 Willow Street, Lockport, NY 14094 or to a charity of one's choice, would be appreciated by the family. Share online Condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com.