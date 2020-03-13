CARR, James K.

CARR - James K. March 9, 2020. Husband of the late Phyllis (Woods) Carr; father of Kelly Azadi, Cassie (Don) Rankie and Sarah Carr; step-father of Marsha (Dick) Gardner, Lynne Amidon and the late Carol Woods and John Amidon; grandfather of 11; brother of the late Patricia Weber. Family will be present for Memorial Visitation on Sunday, from 1 - 4 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated from the Newman Center (Skinnerville Rd.), Monday, at 10 AM. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com