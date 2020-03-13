BUTZER, Theresa A. (Gernatt)

81, of Gowanda, NY, passed away March 11, 2020. Beloved wife of 61 years of Harold; mother of Michael (Rhonda) Butzer, Maryann (Art) Koske, Donald Butzer and Christina Butzer; dear grandmother of seven, great- grandmother of four; also survived by a son-in-law Brian Hapeman, nine sisters and two brothers. She was predeceased by a daughter, Laurel Hapeman, a sister and a brother. Friends may call on Saturday from 1-3 and 6-8 PM and Sunday from 4-7 PM from Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main Street, Gowanda, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Monday at 11 AM from Epiphany of Our Lord RC Church in Langford, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epiphany of Our Lord RC Church.