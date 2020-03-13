Businesses get resourceful: Toilet paper with a fish fry, beer delivery

Receive a toilet paper roll and free drink certificate with your Friday fish fry. Get locally made chocolate and sought-after craft beer delivered to your doorstep.

Those are examples how Buffalo-area businesses are reacting to the global coronavirus epidemic that has consumers scrambling for home goods and wary about potential exposure to the virus.

Danny's Restaurant's airport location, Southtowns craft beer shop/taproom Aurora Brew Works and South Buffalo's Park Edge Sweet Shoppe have all found creative avenues to keep business churning.

At Danny's, manager Ashley Ebeling and her friend Al Thiel devised a plan where customers would get a free roll of toilet paper with every fish fry order — baked, broiled or fried, either eat-in or takeout — as well as a certificate for a free drink at a later visit.

The endeavor was prompted by dozens of local retailers running out of toilet paper as shoppers emptied the shelves late this week. The bar-restaurant updated its sign to promote the fish-fry-with-toilet-paper deal, and the message went viral Friday morning.

"I want to assure we are in no way mocking what’s going on around us," Ebeling said. "We just wanted to make people laugh."

The deal is good only at the 3715 Genesee St. location, near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and not at the Orchard Park restaurant. The beer-battered fish fry goes for $12.99 for cod, $13.99 for haddock, and is available on Wednesdays and Fridays during Lent. Ebeling noted roughly 600 rolls of toilet paper remain, as of early Friday afternoon.

Pesci's Pizza, a pizzeria on Main Street in Williamsville, ran a toilet paper deal Thursday, selling out of pizza at 7:30 p.m. Danny's was unaware of their bargain, Ebeling said.

For Anna Hartog and her sister, Maggie Mulvaney, who co-own Park Edge Sweet Shoppe, taking matters into their own hands is a means of survival. The South Buffalo chocolatier, at 325 Abbott Road, has added free delivery of specific chocolate items within a 10-mile radius, and also made gift certificates available online for the first time.

"Sales are down drastically, and we need to come up with different ways to continue and have the chocolate available to the community," Hartog explained. "I don't want to have to lay anyone off."

Much of Park Edge's customer base is older, Hartog said, a fact that precipitated the delivery idea since the novel coronavirus has had a more severe health impact on elderly populations in countries devastated by the illness, like Italy and China.

Park Edge plans to offer the free delivery indefinitely, up until Easter if they need to.

"This is our big season with Easter; this is my livelihood in the next couple weeks coming up," Hartog added. "The Easter Bunny still needs to come."

Aurora Brew Works owner Darryl Howe doesn't want to have to resort to craft beer delivery, but it's an option for the Village of East Aurora business owner.

As a hybrid beer store and taproom, ABW's liquor license allows the principal holder, Howe, to sell beer on the premises of his store at 191 Main St., but also to be the lone person who can transport beer to customers off the premises.

Should the novel coronavirus be confirmed in Buffalo and circumstances worsen — such as schools closing — Howe plans to organize a beer delivery system, with a limited, to-be-determined radius, where customers may email an order, with a case of 24 the minimum, and have Howe deliver the beer directly to their doorstep.

The cost will depend on the beers selected — Howe was in the process of taking inventory of the store's 1,300 craft beers to give emailing customers a list of options from which to choose — and will be processed via credit card. The delivery is expected to be free, however.

Citing how encouraged quarantines and avoidance of social situations is expected to diminish customer appetite, Howe knows creativity could keep his business open and income available for his employees.

"We need to make money; we're a small business, and any kind of ding to our income means a lot more than it would to big-box stores and corporations," he said. "I feel a pretty big obligation to my employees. I hate the idea of telling them we have to close for a time, as that's missed income for them."

Howe said he plans to update the Brew Works Facebook page once more information is available.