Buffalo Zoo to be closed for two weeks

The Buffalo Zoo announced it will be closed starting Saturday through March 28 "because nothing is more important than the health and safety of our guests, team members and animals."

The zoo's team of animal care and operational staff will remain on site to take care of the animals, zoo officials said Friday in their announcement.

"During this time we’ll be engaging in deep cleaning and other projects that will get us ready to reopen," the zoo said.

They added that there are no cases of COVID-19 at the zoo, including among the animals.

The closure includes the zoo's Easter Bunny Breakfast and other programs.

The zoo also took the opportunity to ask the public for help with donations during the closure. "We need your support. The Zoo relies heavily on its admissions, membership visits and ticket sales to provide exceptional care, food, and supplies for the animals and salaries for our zookeepers and other team members. Closing the Zoo during this time is the right decision, but it is also difficult and the loss of much needed revenue to support care of the animals is concerning. Please consider a donation to our Annual Fund," officials said.

For more information, check buffalozoo.org.