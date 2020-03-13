Buffalo Public Schools to close one day, then assess plans

Buffalo Public Schools announced its plan to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic Friday.

Superintendent Kriner Cash said all schools will be closed to students on Monday. Teachers and staff are expected to report to work.

Then schools will reopen Tuesday, at which time teachers will give students three weeks worth of assignments.

That night, school officials will meet to determine whether to close for additional days – or perhaps through spring break.

The school district is making plans to get food to children who rely on the school breakfast and lunch program.

Verizon is offering 2,000 hotspots around the city to "bridge the digital divide," school officials said.