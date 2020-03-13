BRUCE, J. Douglas

BRUCE - J. Douglas Age 79 of the City of Tonawanda, March 5, 2020 at his residence under the care of Hospice. Loving husband of 58 years to Mary J. (nee Galambos) Bruce; dear father of Dana (Auro) Bellagamba, Douglas Alex and Michael (Christy) Bruce; proud grandfather of Lt. Alex (Shauna) Bruce, Gabriella (Fritz) and Annissa (Taylor) Bellagamba, Justin, Emma and Brooklynn Bruce; great-grandfather of Olivia and Ian Bruce; son of the late Robert and Dora Bruce; brother of the late Roger Bruce. Douglas was a 1959 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He had been employed by the City of Tonawanda Police Department for 20 years, retiring as Police Lieutenant in 1988. He was also a Bus Driver for the Sweet Home School District for 18 years. Douglas was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and was an avid golfer. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, March 16, from 4-8 PM at JOHN 0. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad St.) in Tonawanda. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 17, at 10:30 AM in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 107 Scott St. (corner of William St.), in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or to Hope for Cats, Inc. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com