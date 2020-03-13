BPO cancels a month of concerts, some events to be rescheduled

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announced Friday that due to the governor's order banning events of more than 500 people that it was canceling "a month's worth of performances and possibly more in the future."

The concerts, which were to be held at Kleinhans Music Hall, include Mozart and the Divine, The Doo Wop Project and Portraits of England.

"Ticket holders to canceled BPO performances are encouraged to check the website for options, call the BPO Box Office at 716-885-5000 or e-mail boxoffice@bpo.org. Patrons are asked to be aware that the BPO Box Office is responding to a high volume of phone calls and e-mails, so inquiries may take longer than normal to answer," BPO officials said in a news release.

Some BPO events are expected to be rescheduled, the BPO said. Those include a Mozart concert by the BPO Chamber Wind Ensemble at Clarence Presbyterian Church that was to be held tonight, a concert at the Sportsmen's Lodge that was to be held Monday, the Greater Buffalo Youth Orchestra Side by Side Concert later in March and BPO Kids Once Upon a Time in April.

Orchestra officials asked the public to go to bpo.org for more information.