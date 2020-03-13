All Wegmans stores to close at midnight for cleaning, restocking

Wegmans starting Friday night will close all of its area locations at midnight to allow for store cleaning and restocking of shelves cleared bare by customers worried about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The stores that normally are open 24 hours but will now will close between midnight and 6 a.m. are:

Dick Road, Depew

Jamestown

Losson Road, Cheektowaga

McKinley Parkway, Hamburg

Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Sheridan Drive, Amherst

Transit Road, East Amherst

Orchard Park Road, West Seneca

Several Wegmans in the region already close at midnight, including the store on Amherst Street in North Buffalo.

"We are changing our hours of operation to better serve our customers and communities. This additional time will be used to clean our stores and restock products," the company said in a statement.

The temporary changes in store hours apply throughout the grocery chain's footprint. The company did not say how long the changes would remain in effect.