ZIER, Donald J.

ZIER - Donald J. Of West Seneca, entered into rest March 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Weishaupl); devoted father of Arin (Tina) Zier and Amy (Michael) Lane; cherished grandfather of Allie, Amanda and Andrea Zier and Ethan Lane; loving son of the late Wilbert and Geraldine Zier; dear brother of Barbara (Thomas) Spanos; also survived by nieces, nephews and godchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Sunday, March 15, from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Gabriel's RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, Monday morning at 9 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Entombment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice Buffalo. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com