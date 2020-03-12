ZAJAC, Stella (Antoszek)

ZAJAC - Stella (nee Antoszek)

March 9, 2020, age 94 of Elma, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Zajac; dearest mother of the late Daniel J. (Mary Jean) Zajac and Annette (Donald) Wojtowicz; dear grandmother of four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; predeceased by her parents John and Maryanna (nee Ziolkowska) Antoszek, a brother, John and sisters, Jean and Mary; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, March 13 from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where funeral services will be held Saturday at 8:30 AM and from St. Gabriel Church at 9 AM. Entombment to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Mrs. Zajac was a member of St. Gabriel and Elma Seniors. Memorials may be made to Hospice or American Heart Assoc. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com