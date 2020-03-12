Women engineers group cancels Buffalo conference

The Society of Women Engineers has canceled a conference planned for Buffalo later this month.

The event, known as WE Local Buffalo, was scheduled for March 27 and 28 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The Society of Women Engineers plans to hold the conference next year instead, said Mackenzie Morgan, events coordinator with the Chicago-based organization.

Buffalo's was one of seven WE Local conference scheduled to be held in the United States and overseas this year.