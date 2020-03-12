Who's been hired, promoted or honored in Buffalo Niagara

The Buffalo News is your place to follow the careers of Western New York’s business community.

MJ Peterson Real Estate has hired Theresa Campbell as a branch manager for the company's City of Buffalo and Lancaster offices. Additionally, she will be overseeing the mentoring and educational services offered to their agents.

WKBW-TV anchor and investigator reporter Madison Carter was elected president of the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists, a local affiliate of the National Association of Black Journalists.

The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation elected Shabana Chauhdry to its board of directors. Chauhdry is the practice manager at Women’s Health of Western New York.

Michael Chirico, PE, has been promoted to Senior Corporate Associate at Nussbaumer & Clarke, Inc. Chirico has over 16 years of experience in commercial, industrial and municipal power system and has been with Nussbaumer for the past 14 years, serving most recently as a Corporate Associate.

Gross Shuman P.C. announces that Carolyn Lavin DeVaughn has joined the firm as an associate attorney. DeVaughn will concentrate her practice in the areas of estate planning, estate and trust administration, and education law.

Buffalo Criterion columnist and educator Eva Doyle was re-elected vice president of print media for the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists, a local affiliate of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Michael Ennis has been promoted to senior corporate associate at Nussbaumer & Clarke Inc. Ennis has over 33 years of experience in commercial and residential land surveying services and has been with Nussbaumer for the past 21 years, serving most recently as a corporate associate.

Andrew Gow has been promoted to vice president of land surveying at Nussbaumer & Clarke Inc. Gow has over 29 years of experience in site/civil engineering and land surveying services and has been with Nussbaumer for the past 19 years, serving most recently as a corporate associate.

Thomas R. Grenke joined Goldberg Segalla as an associate in the firm’s Retail and Hospitality practice following a law clerkship with the firm. Grenke will handle commercial litigation and arbitration, general liability defense, and corporate law and transactional matters for clients including national and international retail and hospitality companies.

Robert Heim joins the information technology department of Lactalis American Group Inc. as a network engineer. In his new role, Heim will be responsible for the management of technical projects, as well as the design, modification and support of desktop solutions.

Bryan Krempa joined the staff of Alden State Bank as a commercial loan officer. He holds a master of business administration in strategic management from Medaille College.

Brandon Marineau joins the accounting team at Lactalis American Group Inc. as a corporate controller. He will be responsible for managing and developing budgets and compiling financial audits.

Rebecka Martinez joins Lactalis American Group Inc. as an accounts payable specialist with the accounting and finance team. In this role, she will be responsible for reviewing invoices and ensuring appropriate authorizations in accordance with finance policies.

Michael McGowan has been appointed as logistics controller at Lactalis American Group, Inc., where he will be responsible for the team that handles budgets, financial reporting, accounts payable and freight audit for the logistics department.

BestSelf Behavioral Health announced that Katie Morreale, CPA, has been promoted to vice president of finance. She has been a member of BestSelf team since 2015 and was most recently the Controller. She graduated from Niagara University.

Meghan Moynihan was promoted to assistant executive chef at Campus Dining & Shops - University at Buffalo. Moynihan will coordinate all aspects of UB’s residential dining centers, including menu development and special events, as well as oversee the training and development of chef managers.

Spectrum News Buffalo reporter Fadia Patterson was elected to the new position vice president of multimedia for the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists, a local affiliate of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Shantee Perkins, a local radio personality who runs the Saving Our Youth for Tomorrow program, was elected secretary of the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists, a local affiliate of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Nicole L. Piegzik was named assistant bank secrecy act officer and banking officer at Alden State Bank. Piegzik is a graduate of Hilbert College with a bachelor of science in criminal justice and holds the national designation of certified anti-money laundering specialist.

Anthony Quagliana has rejoined the purchasing team at Lactalis American Group Inc. as strategic sourcing manager, indirect, where he is responsible for providing purchasing support to ensure internal clients are able to identify, develop and maximize relationships with suppliers.

Gross Shuman P.C. announces that Rebecca R. Rabideau has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Rabideau will concentrate her practice in the areas of personal injury, labor and employment and commercial litigation.

Grant Rainer joins the logistics team at Lactalis American Group Inc. as a traffic clerk. In his new role, he is responsible for coordinating transportation flows across the U.S. network and ensuring efficient communications between departments.

Lawley, an independent insurance broker, welcomes Katie Schiavi to the business insurance team. She obtains non-marketed renewal quotes from existing carriers, completes renewal processes and handles non-renewals and cancellations. Schiavi has obtained her accredited customer service representative of commercial, personal, life/health license.

Alden State Bank has announced the appointment of Stephen J. Schouten as Chief Financial Officer. Schouten is a graduate of Keuka College with a Bachelor of Science in Management Accounting.

Lawley, an independent insurance broker, welcomes Julia Schreck as a claims management associate. She is responsible for investigating and resolving any discrepancies and completing billing process for claims management and provides administrative support to the claims management department.

Daniel Schneider has been appointed transportation operations manager with the logistics team at Lactalis American Group Inc., where he will be responsible for overall management of all operational and administrative activities of the Transportation Department.

Amber Smarpat was promoted to graphic technician at Lactalis American Group, Inc., where she will be responsible for leading all graphic packaging projects. Smarpat joined the company in June 2019 as an intern.

22nd Century Group Inc., a plant biotechnology company that works in tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco and hemp/cannabis research, announced the appointment of Nora Sullivan, an existing director of the board, as the new chairman of the board.

WIVB-TV investigative reporter Al Vaughters was re-elected vice president of broadcast media for the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists, a local affiliate of the National Association of Black Journalists.