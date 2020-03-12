TROY, Theresa A. "Terri" (McGrath)

March 10, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of Robert Troy; dearest mother of Amy (Jeremy House) Troy and Rob Troy; cherished grandmother of Chaise House; loving daughter of Janet and the late Paul McGrath, Sr. and daughter-in-law of Robert, Sr. and the late Lois Troy; dear sister of Cathy (Douglas Hummer) McGrath, Paul Jr. (Kristy) McGrath, Fred (Kim) McGrath and Lori (Charlie) Cash; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at St. Matthews Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Erie Co. SPCA in Terri's Memory. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com