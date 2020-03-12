Travel industry takes a hit from coronavirus outbreak

The news isn't getting any better for the travel industry amid the coronavirus outbreak.

At least two cruise lines have suspended operations. A growing number of businesses are restricting employee travel. Some U.S. airlines are suspending flights to Europe and Asia.

As the travel restrictions and warnings grow, they are starting to touch some of the places Western New Yorkers like to visit, said Elizabeth Carey, a spokeswoman for AAA of Western and Central New York. Italy, home of some of Europe's premier tourist attractions, is under lockdown.

"A lot of travelers go to Italy," Carey said. "That's one of our top destinations."

The cruise industry is also suffering, after two different cruise ships were impacted by the outbreaks that resulted in highly publicized quarantines for passengers. The Princess and Viking lines have suspended their cruises for now.

Carey said AAA customers who booked trips to Europe or on a cruise in the next week will be contacted to see if they want to make a change. While this isn't the peak travel season for Americans to visit Europe, many like to travel there this time of year because prices are cheaper than during the summer.

AAA expects many would-be overseas travelers will shift gears and opt for a trip within the U.S. or Canada instead, since they still want to go somewhere on vacation, Carey said.

"We do expect people planning ahead for summer travel are either looking into road trips or things they can go to in a vehicle in the United States," she said. "We do expect the national parks to be extremely popular over the summer."

Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the summer travel season in the United States, is about two and a half months away.

Meanwhile, an array of businesses have put the brakes on employee travel. Many large business conferences around the country are getting canceled over concerns about mass gatherings and attendees backing out. The drop in business travel is contributing to empty airline seats and hotel rooms.

KeyBank, which has its Northeast regional headquarters in Larkinville, is prohibiting international business travel and is limiting nonessential domestic business travel, said Matt Pitts, a Key spokesman.

Buffalo-based M&T Bank has temporarily prohibited business travel to locations outside the United States and Canada, and is encouraging employees to use technology rather than travel for internal meetings, said Julia Berchou, a bank spokeswoman.

M&T is advising those who are traveling to take steps in line with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.