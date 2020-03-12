Teen arrested with shotgun at downtown parking ramp

A teenager was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a downtown parking ramp with a shotgun in his backpack, according to a Buffalo police report.

The 15-year-old was found at about 1:40 p.m. on the second level of the Adam Ramp, 343 Washington St., between East Eagle and North Division streets, with a defaced .22-caliber shotgun, according to the report.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony.

The report did not indicate what led police to encounter the teen. Buffalo police did not provide any further details on the circumstances.