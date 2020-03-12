St. Patrick's Day celebration in Niagara Falls canceled because of coronavirus

The St. Patrick's Day celebration planned for Friday at the Conference and Event Center in Niagara Falls has been postponed to comply with recommended safety precautions being taken in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to event center officials, the annual event draws crowds of 2,000 or more people and will be rescheduled for a later date if possible.

"We are sad to report that our beloved St. Patrick's Day celebration must be canceled," said Jason Murgia, general manager of the event center, in a statement.

"The safety of everyone is the most important priority at this challenging time," Murgia added.

Tickets that were purchased online can be refunded by contacting the Hibernians at info@aohnf.com. Those who purchased tickets from an individual Hibernian member should contact that member directly.